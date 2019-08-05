Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIND. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sidoti lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 116,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,971. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.58 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $112,730.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,510.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,075,310.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,984 shares of company stock worth $2,621,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18,404.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.