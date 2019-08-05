LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.75 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.65.

NYSE LC traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 37,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $29,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,333 shares of company stock worth $3,486,362 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 35.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,692,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690,424 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 22.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,453,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LendingClub by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,088,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,048,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 392,103 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LendingClub by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,024,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

