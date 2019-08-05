Legends Room Achieves Market Cap of $851,168.00 (MORE)

Legends Room (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Legends Room token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00006334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Legends Room has a total market cap of $851,168.00 and approximately $35,751.00 worth of Legends Room was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Legends Room has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00238806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01313843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00021961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00103801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Legends Room

Legends Room’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Legends Room’s official website is www.mre.live . Legends Room’s official Twitter account is @legendsroom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Legends Room

Legends Room can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legends Room directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legends Room should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Legends Room using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

