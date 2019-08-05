Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 157.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 196.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.65. 821,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,279. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,322.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

