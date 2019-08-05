Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CFO Buys $22,400.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CFO Lisa M. O’neill purchased 500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $22,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.42. 61,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,329. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 114.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 101.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 115.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 177,839 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

