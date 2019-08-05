L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Given New $210.00 Price Target at UBS Group

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $204.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.28.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $203.34. 25,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. L3Harris has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $211.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

