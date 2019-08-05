Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Kropz Plc (LON:KRPZ)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.49.

About Kropz (LON:KRPZ)

Kropz Plc operates as an explorer, mine developer, and miner of fertilizer feed minerals. The company produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry. Its projects include the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located on the West Coast of South Africa; the Hinda phosphate project located in the Republic of Congo; and Aflao Phosphate project phosphate exploration in Ghana.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kropz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kropz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.