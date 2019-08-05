KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. KKR & Co Inc posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR & Co Inc.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,698.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr bought 2,647,100 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 180,248 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

