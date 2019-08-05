Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-1.69 for the period. Kite Realty Group Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.61-1.69 EPS.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.97. 630,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.