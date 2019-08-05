Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.61-1.69 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.61-1.69 EPS.

KRG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.97. 630,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,510. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.