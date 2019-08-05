Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 14,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,642. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.37 million. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland’s will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Woodward purchased 42,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,286.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,954 shares in the company, valued at $396,371.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,072,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 82,075 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 606,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 70,375 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 50,640 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

