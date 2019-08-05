Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KL. Roth Capital set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins restated an average rating and issued a $54.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a c rating to an a+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.21.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL stock traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $46.48. 2,149,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $47.21.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.