Kier Group’s (KIE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KIE. Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reissued an under review rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 514.25 ($6.72).

Get Kier Group alerts:

LON:KIE opened at GBX 79.80 ($1.04) on Thursday. Kier Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,109.47 ($14.50). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.37 million and a PE ratio of 2.71.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.