Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KZR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

KZR stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,741. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 21.81 and a quick ratio of 21.81.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

