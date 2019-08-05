KeyCorp Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $385.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $295.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shopify from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $324.19.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock traded down $16.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.89. 1,956,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,231. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.84 and a beta of 1.30. Shopify has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $350.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 328.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 56.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 34.6% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.