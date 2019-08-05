Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.04.

NYSE KMT traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,905. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.52. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.27 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Kennametal and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $223,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

