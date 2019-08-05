Kcash Reaches One Day Volume of $2.80 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Kcash has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

