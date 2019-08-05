KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE KAR traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,411. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.