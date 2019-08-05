Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kadant presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. Kadant has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kadant will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $76,414.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,037.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $936,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,939.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,452 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2,206.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

