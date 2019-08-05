JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for about 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000.

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 339,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $29.87.

