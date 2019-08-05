Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Jounce Therapeutics has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. On average, analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $140.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.58.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

