Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 235,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,500. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

