JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Stake Reduced by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund reduced its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 751,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 359,131 shares during the period. JinkoSolar comprises about 1.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 112,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $3,317,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 333,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 97,192 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKS. UBS Group cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $589.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $845.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.85 million. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

