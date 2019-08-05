Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.43

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 207592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

JT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Jianpu Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $596.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jianpu Technology Inc – will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JT. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,451,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,334,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 152,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at $529,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

