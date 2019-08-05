Japan Content Token (JCT) Market Cap Hits $72.13 Million

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Japan Content Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Simex, P2PB2B and BitMart. Japan Content Token has a market capitalization of $72.13 million and $532,762.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Japan Content Token has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00239545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.01332870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00101720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token's total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token's official website is ja-cket.com

Buying and Selling Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Simex, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Japan Content Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

