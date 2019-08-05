James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $19.32. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 388,194 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.15%.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

