Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.68. Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.75-5.00 EPS.

JEC stock opened at $82.01 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JEC shares. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.84.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $764,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,837.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.