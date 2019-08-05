J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Insider Sells $4,536,750.00 in Stock

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ JJSF traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $182.79. 2,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,432. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $191.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.86.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2,348.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

