J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Insider Sells $4,536,750.00 in Stock

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ JJSF traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $182.79. 2,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,432. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $191.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.86.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.
About J & J Snack Foods
J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.
