IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glenn Sblendorio bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IVERIC bio stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

