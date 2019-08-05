Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

ITRI traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 250,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,523. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Itron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.70.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 66,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $3,621,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $1,843,279.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,557.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,608 shares of company stock valued at $13,425,492. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

