iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 9.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $43,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 175,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121,311 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of ICSH traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.33. 188,010 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.34.

