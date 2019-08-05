iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,783,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 26,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $115.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,425. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.