iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,341.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,456,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342,389 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,743,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,388,000 after buying an additional 260,874 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 707,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,389,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,396,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $143.01 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.72 and a twelve month high of $174.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.32.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

