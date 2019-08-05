iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Holdings Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 296.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5,347.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,195,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,227 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.73. 470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.89 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.