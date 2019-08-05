iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,161,000 after buying an additional 309,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,665,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,376,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,741,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,230,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,911,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,894.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,213,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,198,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.73. 275,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,566. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

