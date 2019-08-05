iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 500,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 158.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.32. 1,893,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.33.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.