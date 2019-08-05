iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Reduced by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,969,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

