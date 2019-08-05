iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259,933 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.05. 5,995,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,969,703. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

