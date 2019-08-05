iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) Trading Down 1.5%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH)’s share price were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.47, approximately 306 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) by 431.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.63% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

