iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) Lowered to Sell at Alliance Global Partners

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IPIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iPic Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of iPic Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPic Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get iPic Entertainment alerts:

IPIC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. 9,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90. iPic Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.91 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPic Entertainment stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,801,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,393,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 24.42% of iPic Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.