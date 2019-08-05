iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPIC. Alliance Global Partners cut iPic Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut iPic Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised iPic Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised iPic Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get iPic Entertainment alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPic Entertainment stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,801,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,393,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 24.42% of iPic Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPIC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,370. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90. iPic Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.91 million.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.