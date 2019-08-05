Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $30.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,356,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 289,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 466,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2,771.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,277,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 178.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,264,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 809,398 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 173.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,264,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 801,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. 51,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,324. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

