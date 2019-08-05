IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.29

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. IOTA has a market cap of $819.54 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00239025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01314737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00022093 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00105952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.08 or 0.05083195 BTC.

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Cobinhood, OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC, Coinone, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Ovis, Upbit, Exrates, Binance and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

