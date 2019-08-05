Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,123 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 69,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

