Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 517.9% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. 4,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,951. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.