Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.64, 538,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 212% from the average session volume of 172,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,127,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,432,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 394.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,135 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

