Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40, 317 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

