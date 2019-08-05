Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHB. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,223.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

PHB traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 225,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,861. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94.

