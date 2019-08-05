Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) Trading Down 1.7%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $26.72, 1,568 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 19,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

