Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ) Stock Price Down 4%

Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ)’s share price dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.18 and last traded at $115.31, approximately 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.83% of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PowerShares Dynamic OTC Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic OTC Intellidex Index (Index). The Index consists of the United States stocks from each sector identified as having the greatest capital appreciation pursuant to Amex Intellidex Methodology. The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

